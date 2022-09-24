Misc update

Version 0.5550920387

🎯 [Misc] All larger ships have now been given a default % bonus to hull regeneration (as it pretty much was a prerequisite to use bigger ships). It works similar to the Axiom skill "Heavy Plating", but with Sentinel-type ships getting a bonus based on the length of the tail.

🎯 [Misc] The Axiom skill "Heavy Plating" has been replaced by the skill "Featherweight", which reduce the total player weight.

🎯 [Misc] Walls and doors are now twice as thick in the map.

🎯 [Misc] The "Extract Mod" recipe has been simplified, and its description updated.

🎯 [Misc] Tails of larger Sentinel ships are now less stiff.

🎯 [Balance] The beam extend speed and range of all Probe-type summons has been significantly increased.

🎯 [Balance] The Hull of Deflector Domes has been increased by 2x.

🎯 [Balance] The warmup time has been reduced for the Drone Tug engine.

🎯 [Balance] The gambler multiplier now gives more potent results.

🎯 [Balance] Loot level is now closer to sector level when sector level is higher.

🎯 [Bug fix] On activation of auxiliary item events were spawned in incorrect positions. This is now fixed.

🎯 [Bug fix] Bullets from ray-type weapons now pass through segments of Sentinel ships.

🎯 [Bug fix] It is now possible to teleport through the tail of a Sentinel-ship.

🎯 [Bug fix] The comparison tool tip for the "Seconds to Engage" statistic on weapons is now shown with a correct color scheme.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed a race condition that could cause a player to spawn at an incorrect location when using a warp gate/transition between maps/levels.