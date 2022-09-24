Versus. Hot Fix EA 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9583962 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy

We have made a few changes and bugfixes for you!

You can see the detailed patchnotes here:

Gamebreaking Bugs

Team Buttons are now enabled again if a Player disconnects

Pause Menu is now opening Globally

Overall

Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation

Improved Footsteps attenuation

Weapon is now destroyed after a Player disconnects

Warehouse

Added missing Blocking Volume

Convenie

Optimized Nanite-Meshes

Fixed Model loading issues

Please refresh the game or restart steam.