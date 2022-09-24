 Skip to content

Versus. update for 24 September 2022

Versus. Hot Fix EA 0.2.3

We have made a few changes and bugfixes for you!
You can see the detailed patchnotes here:

Gamebreaking Bugs

  • Team Buttons are now enabled again if a Player disconnects
  • Pause Menu is now opening Globally

Overall

  • Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation
  • Improved Footsteps attenuation
  • Weapon is now destroyed after a Player disconnects

Warehouse

  • Added missing Blocking Volume

Convenie

  • Optimized Nanite-Meshes
  • Fixed Model loading issues

Please refresh the game or restart steam.

