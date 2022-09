Share · View all patches · Build 9583933 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 11:52:05 UTC by Wendy

REQUIREMENTS:

13 YEARS OR OLDER, NO EXCEPTIONS!!!!

MUST SPEAK ENGLISH!!!!

MUST TEST MY GAME AND GIVE ME FEED BACK ON BUGS!

WHAT YOU GET:

ALL MY GAMES FOR FREE!

If interested please send me a friend request on steam using my friend code:

203133675

When added, you will be asked "For testing?" please reply "yes" or "no"

I ONLY NEED ABOUT 10-20 TESTERS, AFTER THAT I WILL NOT ACCEPT FRIEND REQUEST.

FIRST COME FIRST SERVED!