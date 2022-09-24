 Skip to content

RUNNING WITH RIFLES update for 24 September 2022

Update 1.94 Content Patch 1

Last edited by Wendy

Vanilla:

  • maps: few tweaks on Swan River map
  • scripts: antifarm script fix to not apply on Iron Enclave map but Dry Enclave only
  • scripts: minor balancing tweaks in the Swan River map
  • vehicles: mortar now has a 360° shooting angle
  • vehicles: missile launcher has 8 protectors instead of 5
  • dominance: added new KotH substage to the Swan River map
  • dominance: fixed some deployable weapons who had a wrong weight

WW2:

  • maps: Swan River armory trucks have proper tags and will now spawn properly
  • maps: added decoration cars in the Swan River map
  • misc: barbed wire obstacle are now crushable by tanks
  • misc: reworked the broken decoration cars textures
  • maps: few fixes here and thereon Swan River WW2 version

