Update 1.94 Content Patch 1

Vanilla:
- maps: few tweaks on Swan River map
- scripts: antifarm script fix to not apply on Iron Enclave map but Dry Enclave only
- scripts: minor balancing tweaks in the Swan River map
- vehicles: mortar now has a 360° shooting angle
- vehicles: missile launcher has 8 protectors instead of 5
- dominance: added new KotH substage to the Swan River map
- dominance: fixed some deployable weapons who had a wrong weight
WW2:
- maps: Swan River armory trucks have proper tags and will now spawn properly
- maps: added decoration cars in the Swan River map
- misc: barbed wire obstacle are now crushable by tanks
- misc: reworked the broken decoration cars textures
- maps: few fixes here and thereon Swan River WW2 version
Changed files in this update