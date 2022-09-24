 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AsteroIdle update for 24 September 2022

v0.7.9 update

Share · View all patches · Build 9583890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New space object: Space Station
  • New boost: Balance

(Damage power and DpS are equal for a while)

  • 9 new achievements (in game)
  • New notation: Scientific notation added to settings as an option.
  • You can gain extra dps multiplier from technology upgrades now.
    (To prevent the technology upgrades from losing its function after a while.)
  • 2 new skill branches added and 2 skill branches canceled because they were too powerful. Also some skills recalculated.
  • Now you can gain some extra damage power according to your dps after sector travelling.
    (To prevent the damage power from losing its function after a while.)
  • Achiever upgrade prices recalculated again.
  • Some little bugs fixed.

Note: If you already obtained those skills which canceled, game will detect and refund your surpass points.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2007082
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link