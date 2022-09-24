v0.7.9 update

-
New space object: Space Station
-
New boost: Balance
(Damage power and DpS are equal for a while)
- 9 new achievements (in game)
- New notation: Scientific notation added to settings as an option.
- You can gain extra dps multiplier from technology upgrades now.
(To prevent the technology upgrades from losing its function after a while.)
- 2 new skill branches added and 2 skill branches canceled because they were too powerful. Also some skills recalculated.
- Now you can gain some extra damage power according to your dps after sector travelling.
(To prevent the damage power from losing its function after a while.)
- Achiever upgrade prices recalculated again.
- Some little bugs fixed.
Note: If you already obtained those skills which canceled, game will detect and refund your surpass points.
