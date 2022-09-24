 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Map Of Materials update for 24 September 2022

Free demo of Map Of Materials!

Share · View all patches · Build 9583880 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey,
check out the free demo of Map Of Materials!
Share it with your friends!
Have a great weekend. 😊

Click here for the demo:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1809500/Map_Of_Materials/

Changed files in this update

Map Of Materials Content Depot 1809501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link