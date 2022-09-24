1.0.0 Release

I put some work into it for the release version, especially when it comes to bugfixing:

Fixed possibility to cheat potions at the vendor

Fixed item stacking vendor->inventory

Fixed item stacking hotbar->inventory

Fixed item stacking blacksmith->inventory

Fixed broken invincibility for player and enemy

Adjusted sound volume at various places

I've tried to make the savegame migration from 0.1.4 to 1.0.0 as seamlessly as possible, so you should just get a new boss with a new ending added, assuming you've reached the Early Access End already. If not, Elder Cheeks should inform you about the allmighty final opponent.

Additions:

New boss (The allmighty Wombat) with unique abilities

Separate animations to introduce each ability

New boss introduction

New final boss theme

New credits/outro

I'm pretty proud, what I could achieve with this codebase, as the Wombat fight is the most structured one, imo. Enjoy your final!

This Wombat is for you, Arne <3