1.0.0 Release

I put some work into it for the release version, especially when it comes to bugfixing:
- Fixed possibility to cheat potions at the vendor
- Fixed item stacking vendor->inventory
- Fixed item stacking hotbar->inventory
- Fixed item stacking blacksmith->inventory
- Fixed broken invincibility for player and enemy
- Adjusted sound volume at various places
I've tried to make the savegame migration from 0.1.4 to 1.0.0 as seamlessly as possible, so you should just get a new boss with a new ending added, assuming you've reached the Early Access End already. If not, Elder Cheeks should inform you about the allmighty final opponent.
Additions:
- New boss (The allmighty Wombat) with unique abilities
- Separate animations to introduce each ability
- New boss introduction
- New final boss theme
- New credits/outro
I'm pretty proud, what I could achieve with this codebase, as the Wombat fight is the most structured one, imo. Enjoy your final!
This Wombat is for you, Arne <3
