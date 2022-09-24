 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alphabetical Order update for 24 September 2022

1.0.0 Release

Share · View all patches · Build 9583860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I put some work into it for the release version, especially when it comes to bugfixing:

  • Fixed possibility to cheat potions at the vendor
  • Fixed item stacking vendor->inventory
  • Fixed item stacking hotbar->inventory
  • Fixed item stacking blacksmith->inventory
  • Fixed broken invincibility for player and enemy
  • Adjusted sound volume at various places

I've tried to make the savegame migration from 0.1.4 to 1.0.0 as seamlessly as possible, so you should just get a new boss with a new ending added, assuming you've reached the Early Access End already. If not, Elder Cheeks should inform you about the allmighty final opponent.

Additions:

  • New boss (The allmighty Wombat) with unique abilities
  • Separate animations to introduce each ability
  • New boss introduction
  • New final boss theme
  • New credits/outro

I'm pretty proud, what I could achieve with this codebase, as the Wombat fight is the most structured one, imo. Enjoy your final!

This Wombat is for you, Arne <3

Changed files in this update

Alphabetical Order Content Linux Depot 1737602
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link