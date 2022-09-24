Patch notes for Version 1.36

This patch replaces the model of the monastery, adds a quest menu and fixes some bugs.
From now on, the quest menu will display all active tasks in the city. In addition, the compass function has been reworked to display the position of events and items in the world in an updated way. The end of the world is now displayed more realistically thanks to new geometry at the edges of the map, as well as new skybox shaders. We were also able to fix some bugs in AI castle building, market cart management, and UI.
Version 1.36
ENGINE
Added new building model for the monastery
Added LOD data and occlusion data for the monastery
Road construction revised: When placing roads, they now snap to existing roads much more smoothly
City guards can now be hired in the state servants menu to protect the city from light attacks, e.g. by wolves, even in the early game
The recruitment cost for civil servants has been increased
Attack tracker revised: The positions of attacking units (armies as well as wolves) are now updated on the map and in the compass, showing the actual position of the units
Beadle warning of upcoming battles revised: After the warning, all armies sent into battle by the AI are now displayed updated and not just the position of the expected attack
-Textures of the following NPC's exchanged and partially randomized: Priest, Monk, City Servant, Messenger, King's Messenger.
The fog is now calculated on the skybox, making the transition between distant terrain and the sky more fluid
Added new terrain geometry to the edge of the maps
Fixed a bug that caused a crash when saving or loading if the AI upgraded the bakery to level 2
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when loading savegames due to incorrect calculation of castle courtyards
Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect camera movement in the building menu
Fixed a bug that could cause cart drivers to stop in front of warehouses instead of driving to farms in cities with many farms
Fixed a bug that caused the positions of the castle's extensions to not be reset when the extensions were demolished
fixed a bug that caused workers to stop in front of the pillory
Fixed a bug that prevented the market from being built in places where residents were located
Fixed a bug that caused bandits not to stay near the player's town in some cases
Fixed a bug that could cause the AI not to attack the player if part of the path was blocked by walls
Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when a combat unit died in rare cases
UI
- Added quest menu that shows all current quests, their patrons and their remaining time
- Added shortcut to get directly to the quest menu from the diplomacy menu
- Tooltips in the state servants menu revised
- fixed a bug that caused the wrong display of archers in the towers, because archers currently running to the tower were not taken into account
- fixed a bug that caused tooltips to persist during town council meeting when the menu was updated
- Fixed a bug that caused the headline to be displayed incorrectly in the news tooltips
- Fixed a bug that could cause the cost of public servants to be displayed incorrectly in the overview menu
- Fixed a bug that could cause the writing room not to open during the search for evidence for a court case
- Fixed a bug that could cause the circular marker marking the attack position on the map not to be cleared
- Fixed a bug that could cause the location of quest items from crates and lamps to not be displayed correctly on the map and compass
- Fixed a bug that caused the message to appear when changing weapons that a new item was picked up
