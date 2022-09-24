Patch notes for Version 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 9583652 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This patch replaces the model of the monastery, adds a quest menu and fixes some bugs.

From now on, the quest menu will display all active tasks in the city. In addition, the compass function has been reworked to display the position of events and items in the world in an updated way. The end of the world is now displayed more realistically thanks to new geometry at the edges of the map, as well as new skybox shaders. We were also able to fix some bugs in AI castle building, market cart management, and UI.

Your team from Empires and Tribes

Version 1.36

ENGINE

Added new building model for the monastery

Added LOD data and occlusion data for the monastery

Road construction revised: When placing roads, they now snap to existing roads much more smoothly

City guards can now be hired in the state servants menu to protect the city from light attacks, e.g. by wolves, even in the early game

The recruitment cost for civil servants has been increased

Attack tracker revised: The positions of attacking units (armies as well as wolves) are now updated on the map and in the compass, showing the actual position of the units

Beadle warning of upcoming battles revised: After the warning, all armies sent into battle by the AI are now displayed updated and not just the position of the expected attack

-Textures of the following NPC's exchanged and partially randomized: Priest, Monk, City Servant, Messenger, King's Messenger.

The fog is now calculated on the skybox, making the transition between distant terrain and the sky more fluid

Added new terrain geometry to the edge of the maps

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when saving or loading if the AI upgraded the bakery to level 2

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when loading savegames due to incorrect calculation of castle courtyards

Fixed a bug that could lead to incorrect camera movement in the building menu

Fixed a bug that could cause cart drivers to stop in front of warehouses instead of driving to farms in cities with many farms

Fixed a bug that caused the positions of the castle's extensions to not be reset when the extensions were demolished

fixed a bug that caused workers to stop in front of the pillory

Fixed a bug that prevented the market from being built in places where residents were located

Fixed a bug that caused bandits not to stay near the player's town in some cases

Fixed a bug that could cause the AI not to attack the player if part of the path was blocked by walls

Fixed a bug that could cause a crash when a combat unit died in rare cases

UI