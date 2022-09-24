Update Version 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 9583618 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 10:06:06 UTC by Wendy

1.West Port first area has been opened.

2.Add a new animation story at the beginning of the West Port.

3.Add new enchanting words :

a. Hp up II

b. Mp up II

c. ATK up II

d. Def up II

e. MAtk up II

f. MDdef up II

Add new Monsters. Add a new ailment status: Decay. It can reduce the target's Def and Atk. Add a new magic: The Sinner. It can make target to get Decay status.

Balance adjust:

Adjust some monsters' resistances. Magic: Soul Cry

a. Reduce CD Time.

b. Increase the number of parries.

Fixed issue:

1.Fixed an issue which some inputting tip icons were displayed incorrectly.