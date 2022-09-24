Update Version 1.36

News :
1.West Port first area has been opened.
2.Add a new animation story at the beginning of the West Port.
3.Add new enchanting words :
- a. Hp up II
- b. Mp up II
- c. ATK up II
- d. Def up II
- e. MAtk up II
- f. MDdef up II
- Add new Monsters.
- Add a new ailment status: Decay. It can reduce the target's Def and Atk.
- Add a new magic: The Sinner. It can make target to get Decay status.
Balance adjust:
- Adjust some monsters' resistances.
- Magic: Soul Cry
- a. Reduce CD Time.
- b. Increase the number of parries.
Fixed issue:
1.Fixed an issue which some inputting tip icons were displayed incorrectly.
