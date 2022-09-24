 Skip to content

Hope Trigger update for 24 September 2022

Update Version 1.36

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News :

1.West Port first area has been opened.
2.Add a new animation story at the beginning of the West Port.
3.Add new enchanting words :

  • a. Hp up II
  • b. Mp up II
  • c. ATK up II
  • d. Def up II
  • e. MAtk up II
  • f. MDdef up II
  1. Add new Monsters.
  2. Add a new ailment status: Decay. It can reduce the target's Def and Atk.
  3. Add a new magic: The Sinner. It can make target to get Decay status.

Balance adjust:

  1. Adjust some monsters' resistances.
  2. Magic: Soul Cry
  • a. Reduce CD Time.
  • b. Increase the number of parries.

Fixed issue:

1.Fixed an issue which some inputting tip icons were displayed incorrectly.

