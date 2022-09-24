 Skip to content

DSX update for 24 September 2022

v2.2.7 Check out what's new!

ViGEm Bus Driver:

● Updated Download Links for ViGEm new update 1.21.442

ViGEm/HidHide:

● Bug fix for checking if drivers are installed
● Fix driver install button crashing the app

