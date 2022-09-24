- New Quest: Alois Pfistner
- New Quest: Pfarrer Bayerle
- New Quest: Schnappsbrenner
- New Quest: Schormayer Hof
- New Quest: (We don't want to spoil this one ;-) )
- Tons of Bugfixes
A Bavarian Tale - Totgeschwiegen update for 24 September 2022
Big Update
