Patch 1.9.0 Notes - New Prison Control Point! Massive Performance Boost (+50%)

Finally a new big control point! The Old Prison:

The prison is about the same size as the Military base but can be attacked right from the game start (although its really not recommended). The reward for holding it is +5 Allure which will help you unlock perks faster. It starts at Level 3 and has a maximum level of 10.

Massive Performance Increase:

This patch uses a combination of rendering techniques to increase performance and also removes redundant rendering and uploading of meshes to the GPU. I was going to make these in Turf2 but I needed some scenes to see what kind of performance gain can be obtained. Rather than making a dummy scene in T2 I've decided to juice up VT's rendering engine and get some real world experience implementing them.

Voxel Turf has different rendering techniques for Near-Chunks and Far-Chunks. Near Chunks have 1 graphics mesh (VBO henceforth) per texture, and far chunks use a texture atlas and therefore use 1 VBO per rendering layer (typically 1-3 layers per chunk). The problem with this is that each time a VBO is bound to be rendered there is an overhead cost. Because of this overhead the GPU is not utilised as much as it could be and performance is less than what it should be.

For near chunks I now use Texture Arrays. Textures of the same size are batched together for each chunk, massively reducing the amount of VBOs created (and therefore reduces binding overhead).

For far chunks I now use Indirect Rendering. Chunks are bucketed into regions of 256x256 and all the geometry is sent to one big, fixed size VBO ("MegaVbos"). If this VBO gets filled up then excess geometry goes into the next one, etc. MegaVbos are created once and are reused, saving creation/destruction overhead and memory fragmentation. MegaVbos are drawn with one bind and one 'glMultiDrawElementsIndirect' draw command.

In older versions of VT a mesh was generated for Near and Far rendering modes for each chunk within the players draw distance. Now only chunks within the Near draw range (typically ~100-150m) have their near modes generated and uploaded to the GPU. This removes a lot of probably-unused VBOs from being created and uploaded. In addition sometimes when a chunk is updated or loaded in it can trigger a rerender event on adjacent chunks, causing their VBOs to be regenerated. Sometimes the regenerated VBO is identical to the old one. Now the game computes a hash as the VBO is being generated, if its the same as the previous VBO then the new one discarded and not uploaded to the GPU.

Finally the game batches destruction of VBOs and temporary textures (for eg, minimap pieces). Instead individual assets being destroyed on object destruction, assets are added to a garbage list. This list is kept in a delay queue for 4 frames and then batch destroyed with 1 api call. This massively speeds up chunk-unloading on the client.

Texture Arrays and Indirect Rendering are enabled by default in the Graphics Settings menu. They require Shaders be turned on and OpenGL 4.3+.

Test Scene Results:

Performance preset: "Extreme 2", Shadows Ultra. AMD R9-3900X + Nvidia GTX 1080. Best case improvement = 88 FPS/49 FPS = +70%.



A more typical performance boost is in the order of ~+50% with both techniques enabled.

Test scene (screen resolution has changed from 1080p to 900p in these tests but do not effect results)



