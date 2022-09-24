v1.1.6 Patch Notes

- Fixed an issue where the rocks in Lamia's Lair can get permanently stuck. Stuck rocks will now reset when leaving the central room
- Rick has overcome his shyness and will now properly flirt with Rachelle, even after Kyme has already talked to her about the Grand Thief
- Fixed a crash in the VP and General Store, caused by the first party member having an unused extra accessory slot earned through a passive skill
- Fixed a crash when unequiping multiple Belt Pouches
- Fixed an issue where the BGS volume setting didn't affect the sound of rain
- Sever Artery now properly applies Bleed and extra ticks of Bleed damage when used during Counter
Notes From Province update for 24 September 2022
