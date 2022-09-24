 Skip to content

Notes From Province update for 24 September 2022

v1.1.6 Patch Notes

Build 9583292

  • Fixed an issue where the rocks in Lamia's Lair can get permanently stuck. Stuck rocks will now reset when leaving the central room
  • Rick has overcome his shyness and will now properly flirt with Rachelle, even after Kyme has already talked to her about the Grand Thief
  • Fixed a crash in the VP and General Store, caused by the first party member having an unused extra accessory slot earned through a passive skill
  • Fixed a crash when unequiping multiple Belt Pouches
  • Fixed an issue where the BGS volume setting didn't affect the sound of rain
  • Sever Artery now properly applies Bleed and extra ticks of Bleed damage when used during Counter

