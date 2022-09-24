 Skip to content

Warlocks Quarry update for 24 September 2022

Update 24th September

Share · View all patches · Build 9583185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Planting Soil and clay ( ISO surface blocks ) showed the wrong cost on the shape selector. This is now fixed.

Items a player looses due to death now stay for at least 1 whole game day ( just over an hour ).

