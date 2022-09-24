2.4.7 Editor Improvements!

Changes
- FPS limiter was added to Settings
- Animal positions change according to body part tab picked, but you can also toggle these on and off to your liking at the bottom of the screen. A button for opening the mouth and viewing the bottom of the paw is available. For raptors, you can also open the wings.
- You can now apply all body tufts to the canis instead of only three
- Canis teeth and tongue options are now seperate, far less confusing
- Felis teeth and tusk options are now seperate, far less confusing
- Body size scroll has been locked to four options- 0.5 being the smallest, 2 being the highest. Gigantism has been updated to 2.5 and dwarfism has been updated to 0.3 to ensure they are still the largest and smallest sizes. This locking of sizes will be useful later with player interactions.
- All editor options have a lock added to them so that they will no longer change when randomized.
- Added a tooltip functionality. Will increase it's use in more areas as time progresses. If you would like something in particular to have a tooltip please let me know!
Fixes
- Teleporting to Soto would have your location marked as being in Tombet. This is also fixed for Wolf Islands
- Canis inside of mouth was not changing when changing the flesh color
- Ambience sound priority is lower, animal sounds are higher- this should prevent barks and other noises from going unheard
- Lowered resolution in a lot of textures for optimization
