Update Notes for Sep 24

-Added combination effect for Sheathed weapon

-Added comprehension unlock for sheathed combo

-Added a new random encounter for zone 4/5: defensive formation

-Updated zone 5 boss's max health(70% of previous)

-Fixed a bug where weapon combination effect does not apply

-Fixed a bug where chis attached to skills does not count towards multicast count calculation

-Updated map generation, boss room will now spawn next to the shop

-Minimap will now be hidden once entered boss room

-Fixed a bug where continuously selecting upgrades will make health bars of enemies disappear(?)