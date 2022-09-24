Update Notes for Sep 24

-Added combination effect for Sheathed weapon
-Added comprehension unlock for sheathed combo
-Added a new random encounter for zone 4/5: defensive formation
-Updated zone 5 boss's max health(70% of previous)
-Fixed a bug where weapon combination effect does not apply
-Fixed a bug where chis attached to skills does not count towards multicast count calculation
-Updated map generation, boss room will now spawn next to the shop
-Minimap will now be hidden once entered boss room
-Fixed a bug where continuously selecting upgrades will make health bars of enemies disappear(?)
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 24 September 2022
