 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alakenisland update for 24 September 2022

Visual Improvements to the characters update

Share · View all patches · Build 9582945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Pirate :
Fixed a line in the model, added more textures and added separate teeth.

Cartoon :
Added separate teeth, remodeled the nose, added a tongue, remodeled the ears, slightly changed the mouth part.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1927821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link