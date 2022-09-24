 Skip to content

Sandream update for 24 September 2022

Updated 0924

. Fixed the problem of fast display of character and scene animation
. The skills are divided into basic skills and rune skills
. Perfect the action effect
. Replaced some clearer fonts and enlarged fonts

