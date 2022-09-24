 Skip to content

Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory update for 24 September 2022

Update notes for September 23

Update notes for September 23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

We've pushed updates for Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory that provides the following improvements:

  • Fix impossible-to-obtain disk on Level 52.
  • Fix impossible-to-obtain gem on Level 70.
  • Fix impossible-to-obtain gem on Level 83.
  • Fix unintended behavior with Entangled Blocks when teleporting.
  • Add full-screen keyboard shortcut (Alt + Enter)
  • Add quit keyboard shortcut (F10)
  • Improve dialog renderer logic.

Thanks for playing! If you're enjoying the game, please don't forget to leave a Steam review.

