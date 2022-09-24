Update notes for September 23

Hi everyone!
We've pushed updates for Dr. Kobushi's Labyrinthine Laboratory that provides the following improvements:
- Fix impossible-to-obtain disk on Level 52.
- Fix impossible-to-obtain gem on Level 70.
- Fix impossible-to-obtain gem on Level 83.
- Fix unintended behavior with Entangled Blocks when teleporting.
- Add full-screen keyboard shortcut (Alt + Enter)
- Add quit keyboard shortcut (F10)
- Improve dialog renderer logic.
Thanks for playing! If you're enjoying the game, please don't forget to leave a Steam review.
