Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.0.3]

Small update with a mixture of fixes and some tweaking of the scoring values based on feedback. I’d already made some animations for ‘Eagle’ and ‘Double Bogey’ and so on but just forgotten about them. But after it was brought to my attention I got those fixed up and implemented fully. I would like to make additional animations so theres more variation for all existing categories at some point, it’s on the list of things to get done just not top of the priority list.

If any of you have feedback, suggestions, or ideas about the game I’m always happy to hear them :) Updates for Golfing in Aether should slow down in a day or so to hopefully something more weekly, being launch day I didn’t want to sit on fixes or easy to implement feedback.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

General

Added tweaked XP values for Eagle. Normally XP values are 200 for Par, 350 for Birdie and 500 for Hole In One. For Par 4 courses, Birdie is now worth 300 and Eagle 400. Any number of bogeys are still worth 100 XP.

Interface

Added animations for Eagle, Double and Tripple bogey. The double and triple reuse the same animation just with text changed.

Added improvements to the back-end of how animations are selected. In order to implement this I figured I’d mays well do some tidying up in the process. This will help with error prevention.

Fixed an issue where the score was always described as ‘birdie’ in small text on the XP screen.

Fixed XP screen showing incorrect item unlocks. This was a visual issue only.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.