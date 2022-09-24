v0.3.4 Trick or Toxic Treat?

Version: 0.3.4.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.3-DirgeSteam-UE_4.27-Shipping-243-5446
Additions
- Added toxic mushroom trap that emits a toxic gas when triggered damaging your health.
- Added croissant item as part of Diana's starting inventory, it can be used to recover health and stamina.
- Added message to let players know they can melee, and that it was moved to the V key.
- Added furnace trap
Changes
- Core items now appear on your character so others can see what game items you have.
- Wraith's Sarcophagus now appears on the map when found.
- Room name fades out mush slower than others.
- Added Oodle compression algorithms to shrink the size of the game from 22 GB to ~6GB
- When exhausted, you now reload slower.
Improvements
- Many UI screens have been improved for both appearance and performance
- Action icons, messages, and buttons now have higher resolution textures.
- Pickups with long rifles should animate better by using the correct hand.
- Improved the idle animation for investigators to make them appear less stiff.
- Wendigo animations were slowed down and smoothed out to feel less "janky" while playing as it.
- Constant text now fades in and out instead of appearing/disappearing instantly.
- Improved emitters on Hillview to improve FPS performance.
- Added Cull Distance Volumes on levels to improve FPS performance.
- Equipment HUD now shows the name of the weapon you're using.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where changing some settings would not persist between levels or game loads.
- Fixed bug where using a health item wouldn't show in your hand.
- Fixed bug where some lanterns had the wrong label.
- Fixed bug where twig blight task was progressing on FIRST twig instead of LAST twig.
- Fixed bug in Path of Yeast Resistance achievement.
- Fixed bug where candles on desk would duplicate and not have a correct state.
- Fixed bug where soundtrack would not play in menus.
