Increased storage, a larger boat crate, and lots of quality of life improvements

v0.5.51

-Softened the transition from running/jumping into swimming so it looks more natural

-Smoothed out ferry float logic when the player is far away from it and it has entered LOD state

-Fixed zfighting on wood floor edges when placed in specific rotations

-Setup AI navigation data on deep ocean rocks, Titan Cage Ruins, Dead Titans, and Pirate Towers so that rats and pirates can combat correctly with the player in those areas

-Changed starting island npc to give a net bag instead of a pouch

-Reduced the cost of a Cloth Bag and a Backpack and updated the icons to better fit the level of the object

-Update to what items the Forge can build to cleanup where arrows show up and adding the base bow next to the advanced bow

-Increase Mega Golem rock throw damage and Ground pound attack damage

-Setup UI click on buttons that are missing it

-Setup click feedback on contraption rotate and contraption variant switch

-Turned down click sfx volume

-Setup UI volume slider in settings menu for new click sounds in menus

-Changed character creation menu to loop the options when you cycle to the end of the variety

-Setup settings menu and character menu to check if a button is held down and to repeat the input.

-Updated recipe preview UI to match the other UI

-Changed held item UI to now show the stack count if the count is zero

-Improved "on water" cannon reticle visibility at night

-Changed Ferry Boat menu so it wont close to the selection menu when you travel in it or revive a boat

-Fixed issue where depending on how far away a boat is being revived from, it may not spawn correctly. Boats not revive correctly regardless of the distance.

-Changed Ferry Boat collision to block the camera from moving inside of it

-Prevented using Block while placing contraptions

-Changed melee weapons so they wont damage player built structures while fighting animals or npc near your built structures

-Changed Repair hammer and Destruction hammer so they do 1 point of damage when used as a "normal" weapon and not on a contraption

-Setup health bars to show "previous" health values and to slowly animate down so you can better see how much damage your attack did relative to their total health

-Setup Player health bar to also show previous health when taking damage to better show how much you took

-Setup Kelp to have biolume visuals at night

-Changed Kelp to use a much cheaper rendering method

-Various UI button visual updates

-Setup inventory items to highlight for a few seconds if an item is added to their slot so users can better tell where items went when built or transferred from storage

-Changed inventory logic so that if inventory is full, but an item is added that could be equipped, it will equip it instead of dropping it

-Expanded UI for "other" inventory so that it is 8 items across instead of 7

-Increased Crate slot counts across all crate types

-Increased min boat storage size from 4 to 8

-Changed Boat Crate to add 16 slots instead of 8

-Added Boat Crate Large to the build options

-Improved step up logic to smooth out transition stutter when that logic kicks in