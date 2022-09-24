 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 24 September 2022

Increased storage, a larger boat crate, and lots of quality of life improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9582638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.51
-Softened the transition from running/jumping into swimming so it looks more natural
-Smoothed out ferry float logic when the player is far away from it and it has entered LOD state
-Fixed zfighting on wood floor edges when placed in specific rotations
-Setup AI navigation data on deep ocean rocks, Titan Cage Ruins, Dead Titans, and Pirate Towers so that rats and pirates can combat correctly with the player in those areas
-Changed starting island npc to give a net bag instead of a pouch
-Reduced the cost of a Cloth Bag and a Backpack and updated the icons to better fit the level of the object
-Update to what items the Forge can build to cleanup where arrows show up and adding the base bow next to the advanced bow
-Increase Mega Golem rock throw damage and Ground pound attack damage
-Setup UI click on buttons that are missing it
-Setup click feedback on contraption rotate and contraption variant switch
-Turned down click sfx volume
-Setup UI volume slider in settings menu for new click sounds in menus
-Changed character creation menu to loop the options when you cycle to the end of the variety
-Setup settings menu and character menu to check if a button is held down and to repeat the input.
-Updated recipe preview UI to match the other UI
-Changed held item UI to now show the stack count if the count is zero
-Improved "on water" cannon reticle visibility at night
-Changed Ferry Boat menu so it wont close to the selection menu when you travel in it or revive a boat
-Fixed issue where depending on how far away a boat is being revived from, it may not spawn correctly. Boats not revive correctly regardless of the distance.
-Changed Ferry Boat collision to block the camera from moving inside of it
-Prevented using Block while placing contraptions
-Changed melee weapons so they wont damage player built structures while fighting animals or npc near your built structures
-Changed Repair hammer and Destruction hammer so they do 1 point of damage when used as a "normal" weapon and not on a contraption
-Setup health bars to show "previous" health values and to slowly animate down so you can better see how much damage your attack did relative to their total health
-Setup Player health bar to also show previous health when taking damage to better show how much you took
-Setup Kelp to have biolume visuals at night
-Changed Kelp to use a much cheaper rendering method
-Various UI button visual updates
-Setup inventory items to highlight for a few seconds if an item is added to their slot so users can better tell where items went when built or transferred from storage
-Changed inventory logic so that if inventory is full, but an item is added that could be equipped, it will equip it instead of dropping it
-Expanded UI for "other" inventory so that it is 8 items across instead of 7
-Increased Crate slot counts across all crate types
-Increased min boat storage size from 4 to 8
-Changed Boat Crate to add 16 slots instead of 8
-Added Boat Crate Large to the build options
-Improved step up logic to smooth out transition stutter when that logic kicks in

Changed files in this update

Breakwaters Depot 1203181
  • Loading history…
