An Update about Updates

Hello Brave ones, How fighting for Dewr been so far?

We wanted to give you an update and some unoffical patch notes to provide some insight and gratitude regarding some trouble early reviews had with our game.

Some reviewers of our game had some problems and bugs come up in the versions that they played. Some of the folks got their versions as early at August 25th and we felt confident in the version we sent them. However, When people play your game, they will always find bugs you weren't aware of and that happened to us. While we regret that problem appeared for some of the reviewers we got to work right away solving those problems. While we couldn't solve all of the problems for folks who got the game early while they were playing the game, we are very grateful for all of them who wrote to us letting us know what issues they found.

We were blown away by the outreach. Folks didn't write to complain, most of them wanted to let us know about the issues because they enjoyed the game and wanted it to be the best it could be.

Which was very unexpected for us, but also a pleasant surprise that made us work with more energy for the release on the 22nd.

We will list here all the issues that were resolved in that period, as we know that some information and reported issues may have already been resolved.

New issues will arise, of course, but we will keep working to make Bravery the best possible experience it can be.

Bravery change log from 08/25 to 09/20:

System:

Thorn position fixed to avoid black screen:

Prologue ending, ActI ending, ActII ending, ActIII ending.

Crash when leaving the game during Leaf kidnapping cutscene.

Quick slot input stuck after Thorn falling.

Warlock:

Warlock: Main behavior, summons behavior, hebling spawning.

Warlock room missing after die and reload the game.

Gameplay:

Dashing back to the ground from a platform.

Dashing between platforms.

Scrolling lore description.

Prison enemies sprite spawning after death.

Warlock persistent clone.

Thorn getting stuck after the sword switch in the guardian base.

Tooth Warlock wayblocker.

Code:

World map navigation.

Save the game when the player dies.

Scene loading and activation.

Player position on loading game.

Save player position improvement.

Improvements to avoid falling into holes.

Discover map region after travel to it.

Thank you for the support!

Glitch Factory