Update v0.7.022g: Fixes, QoL, Balance

Hi everyone!

We have just released version v0.7.022g to both the Prologue and the Demo! Before we get into the changes, we just wanted to remind everyone that you can download the Demo from the link below, and it has 3 extra characters to the Prologue so it should be worth a try =)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2066020/Soulstone_Survivors/

Now, to talk about the update, this time around it is a minor patch that should address some of the issues reported by the community, including a few annoying issues such as arrows hitting your summons, Bloodlust with numbers being a bit weird, and some much-needed improvements like Death Protection actually having some feedback now! Without further ado:

Full change list for version v0.7.022g:

General changes:

Added interface showing how many Death Protections you still have, and proper feedback when the Death Protection is triggered;

Improved localization into multiple languages for a large part of the game, more improvements coming very soon!

Whenever you use a reroll, the game will now guarantee that the new choices are not repeated;

Fixed issue where projectiles such as Poison Bolt would hit your allies, not causing damage but ending their trajectories;

Fixed Bloodlust scaling which was not working as intended;

Fixed parameters for tooltips possibly scaling multiplicatively instead of additively;

Fixed an issue where Glacier visual effect would not scale with the skill scale (damage area was working properly already);

Skills no longer count towards "Tag buffs" if they are not benefited by the buff. For example, Bloodlust no longer counts for "Chaos Multi Cast" power-up, since it does not benefit from multi casting;

Balance changes:

Increased Death Protection invulnerability period from 1 to 2 seconds;

Wounds now has a 50% chance of doubling the effect applied during its duration;

Exposed now increases the next damage caused by 6% for each stack, down from 8%;

Increased Brutal Strikes bleed damage from 30 to 100, so it is more in line with other rare power-ups;

Increased Spontaneous Combustion burn damage from 50 to 60, so it is more in line with other common power-ups;

Increased Fateful Strikes doom damage from 15 to 40, so it is more in line with other common power-ups;

Increased Venomous poison damage from 70 to 80, so it is more in line with other common power-ups;

Increased Poisonous Blood poison damage from 40 to 130, so it is more in line with other rare power-ups;

Increased Desperation burn damage from 20 to 250, so it is more in line with other rare power-ups;

Increased Gangrene bleed damage from 20 to 150, so it is more in line with other rare power-ups;

Increased Debilitating Plague doom damage from 15 to 40, so it is more in line with other rare power-ups;

Bloodlust now correctly increases your cast frequency by an additional 40%, as the tooltip suggests;

Added Lasting tag to Poison Bomb;

We hope you enjoy this minor update which should make a few play styles a bit more effective and fun to experiment with! We are working very hard on the full game now so the rate of updates is bound to slow down a little bit, and we will share the full roadmap veeery soon now, we are finishing preparing the materials, the images, and I cannot wait to show you all we have been working on in the background =)

Thank you all for the support, patience and for trying the game out, the journey is very soon coming to a turning point and you will finally be able to play the real deal very soon now!

Best wishes,