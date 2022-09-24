 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 24 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.23

Beta Update 2022.09.23

  • You can now right-click on the Gather/Salvage/Mine Tool to toggle off any resource types that you don't want to be collected, salvaged, or mined.
  • Resources now always sell for 50% regardless of difficulty level. This fixes an exploit where on "Builder" difficulty with a high enough faction reputation it was possible to sell resources for more than you had to pay to buy them, which created an infinite source of money.
  • Weapons will no longer be able to shoot through friendly shields if specifically targeting the friendly ship or if friendly fire is enabled.
  • The Transfer Crew and Transfer Resources options are now available when multiple ships are selected.
  • A ship's mass is now displayed underneath its value in the ship editor. (Not available in blueprint mode.)
  • Bugfix: Possible freezes and long pauses when hosting or joining a multiplayer game.
  • Bugfix: After loading a saved game or making a hyperjump, Engine Room buffs would sometimes not be applied to thrusters, which would cause unbalanced thrust.
  • Bugfix: Tractor beams didn't have any feedback force exerted on their own ship when pushing or pulling asteroids or junk.
  • Bugfix: when opening the Steam overlay with Shift+Tab, the Shift and Tab keys would become "stuck" if the overlay is closed by clicking the button instead of pressing Shift+Tab again.
  • Bugfix: The "UI Alt Click" default binding (right click) was incorrectly being marked as conflicting with the Rotate FTL Gate binding.

