The Outbound Ghost update for 24 September 2022

Version 1.0.14 (GET ALL RECIPES, ACCESSIBILITY, AND BUG FIXES)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's day 3 of patching and we're making some good progress! I believe the rest of the reported game breaking bugs are now fixed as of this patch! On top of that, we're going to be sharing a roadmap of more reworks/post-launch content next week so keep an eye out for that 👀

Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:

  • Added the ability to obtain chapter 1/2/3's non-chosen Aspect Recipes in chapter 4/5.

  • Added the accessibility option to remove the sound distortion that you get from entering bushes.

  • Added the accessibility option to remove the timing gauge on skills.

  • Fixed issue where some users experienced "crackling" in menu sound effects.

  • Fixed bug that made some users not get [spoiler]Levi as their partner in Ravenside[/spoiler] in chapter 4.

  • Re-balanced the two harder difficulty settings to still have the same level of challenge, but with less tediousness. This was done through making the enemies' HP/Stun HP remain the same as the base difficulty, with everything else scaling to be more difficult.

  • Balancing tweaks for the boss fight right before you get Trust.

  • Fixed typos in some skills.

  • Added dash tutorialization.

  • Added first strike tutorialization.

  • Added bushes tutorialization.

Today's patch is a bit shorter in length, but each individual point makes up for it because the changes and improvements are massive!

Would also like to say that there's not going to be a patch tomorrow unless it's super critical since it's my girlfriend and I's anniversary so I will be taking the day (mostly) off for the first time in a while!

As always, if you'd like to support the game I would really appreciate it if you left a review :) Anyways, until next time!

  • Conrad, Lead Developer

