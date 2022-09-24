Version 1.0.14 (GET ALL RECIPES, ACCESSIBILITY, AND BUG FIXES)

It's day 3 of patching and we're making some good progress! I believe the rest of the reported game breaking bugs are now fixed as of this patch! On top of that, we're going to be sharing a roadmap of more reworks/post-launch content next week so keep an eye out for that 👀
Also, if you're liking the game and would like to support me, I would also super appreciate it if you left a review! Anyways, here are the patch notes:
Added the ability to obtain chapter 1/2/3's non-chosen Aspect Recipes in chapter 4/5.
Added the accessibility option to remove the sound distortion that you get from entering bushes.
Added the accessibility option to remove the timing gauge on skills.
Fixed issue where some users experienced "crackling" in menu sound effects.
Fixed bug that made some users not get [spoiler]Levi as their partner in Ravenside[/spoiler] in chapter 4.
Re-balanced the two harder difficulty settings to still have the same level of challenge, but with less tediousness. This was done through making the enemies' HP/Stun HP remain the same as the base difficulty, with everything else scaling to be more difficult.
Balancing tweaks for the boss fight right before you get Trust.
Fixed typos in some skills.
Added dash tutorialization.
Added first strike tutorialization.
Added bushes tutorialization.
Today's patch is a bit shorter in length, but each individual point makes up for it because the changes and improvements are massive!
Would also like to say that there's not going to be a patch tomorrow unless it's super critical since it's my girlfriend and I's anniversary so I will be taking the day (mostly) off for the first time in a while!
As always, if you'd like to support the game I would really appreciate it if you left a review :) Anyways, until next time!
- Conrad, Lead Developer
