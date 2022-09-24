 Skip to content

Employee of the Month update for 24 September 2022

1.0.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9582315 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Fixed stairs clipping in L6
+Correct task prompt when picking up the phone in L5
+Fixed broken padlock behaviour in L7
+Fixed softlock in L3 creating a broken quest
+Fixed softlock in L5 when progressing to the next quest list too quickly
+To make later game a bit easier the game now autosaves on each area entry!
+Moved "Lost and Found" Basket in L5
+Fixed Stranger's subtitles in L3
+Fixed L7 teleporting positions, earlier you could fall in a hole
+Made two important items respawn if they potentially get lost
+Object flipping fixed in a specific area

