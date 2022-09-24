1.0.4 Update

+Fixed stairs clipping in L6

+Correct task prompt when picking up the phone in L5

+Fixed broken padlock behaviour in L7

+Fixed softlock in L3 creating a broken quest

+Fixed softlock in L5 when progressing to the next quest list too quickly

+To make later game a bit easier the game now autosaves on each area entry!

+Moved "Lost and Found" Basket in L5

+Fixed Stranger's subtitles in L3

+Fixed L7 teleporting positions, earlier you could fall in a hole

+Made two important items respawn if they potentially get lost

+Object flipping fixed in a specific area