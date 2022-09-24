 Skip to content

Kitten Burst update for 24 September 2022

Kitten Burst v1.05 - Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Changed checkpoint hit sounds to be categorized as SFX instead of music.
-Changed compression settings for UI elements, which should prevent blurriness in lower graphics settings.

