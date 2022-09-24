-Changed checkpoint hit sounds to be categorized as SFX instead of music.
-Changed compression settings for UI elements, which should prevent blurriness in lower graphics settings.
Kitten Burst update for 24 September 2022
Kitten Burst v1.05 - Patch Notes
