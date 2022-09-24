Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.0.2]

Small update containing fixes to a couple minor issues found or reported. If you have encountered any other problems, then please let me know :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

General

Added 2 second cooldown for using quick chat.

Fixed an issue where searching for quickchat messages could cause problems for the regular message picking.

Fixed Eclectic achievement progress popping up when no progress had actually been made. This is supposed to pop up on the last round only usually. The achievement does refresh every end-of-round as a ‘just-in-case’ way of making sure everything is kept up to date.

Interface

Fixed some quick-chat messages getting cut-off due to a long player name.

