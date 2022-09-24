 Skip to content

Just Sign! update for 24 September 2022

Hotfix 24.09

Share · View all patches · Build 9582153

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed problem on 5-1 map, when sometimes enemies wouldn't damage the tower
Added full menu to everyone in online play when paused

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062911
  • Loading history…
