They Don't Sleep Update 3 (v1.01)

Update 3 is a minor patch bringing us to version 1.01. This patch consists primarily of bug fixes and minor user experience improvements. It also lays the groundwork for the first major gameplay update, which will introduce a couple of significant feature changes intended to add more replay value to give players additional challenge and variety after they beat the game.

Those features are not enabled yet in this patch, but they are still on track to come out in October, so stay tuned!