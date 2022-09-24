They Don't Sleep Update 3 (v1.01)

Update 3 is a minor patch bringing us to version 1.01. This patch consists primarily of bug fixes and minor user experience improvements. It also lays the groundwork for the first major gameplay update, which will introduce a couple of significant feature changes intended to add more replay value to give players additional challenge and variety after they beat the game.
Those features are not enabled yet in this patch, but they are still on track to come out in October, so stay tuned!
- Added UI element to show when the player has the Assault Rifle (part of the groundwork for the upcoming major update)
- Kaya now automatically gets out of the bathtub or bed when her stress or rest are full
- +XP pop-ups now properly appear on all actions which reward them
- Made a number of minor improvements to collisions and object placements to make the game easier to control
- Fixed a bug where Kaya could still move after death/while respawning
- Made the red glow around the screen less obtrusive when low on needs
- Slightly lowered the volume of Kaya's breathing when low on needs
- Fixed a bug where truck/boat parts were being displayed as x/9 instead of x/5 or x/7 as appropriate
- Fixed a bug where death teleport shader would sometimes appear in ending scenes
- Fixed a bug where journal was displaying days played/zombies killed incorrectly upon death
- Corrected a color matching issue on the Quiet Night text
