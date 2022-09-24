Dota 2 update for 24 September 2022
ClientVersion 5445
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Korean, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Team Pennant: TongFu
- Modified Economy Item: Team Pennant: Evil Geniuses
- Modified Economy Item: Charge of the Baleful Reign Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Tail
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Back
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations - Back
- Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Legs
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Wings
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Tail
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Misc
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Forge
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Ghosts
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Legs
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Misc
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Netolic Amateur League Season 2 Ticket
- Modified Economy Item: GameRing Dota 2 Female League
- Modified Economy Item: Red Bull LAN - Seattle
- Modified Economy Item: Red Bull LAN - San Francisco
- Modified Economy Item: Hellbear Smashers Bronze Tier Support
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Mount
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather Loading Screen
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Head
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Armor
- Modified Economy Item: Harbinger of the Inauspicious Abyss Set
- Modified Economy Item: Netolic Amateur League Season 2
- Modified Economy Item: Charge of the Baleful Reign
- Modified Economy Item: Clandestine Trail
- Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell
- Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions
- Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster
- Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved
- Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations
- Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend
- Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather
- Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Neptune Gaming, Season 3, #1
- Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Neptune Gaming, Season 3, #2
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
- Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Lava BestPc, Season 4, #1
- Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Lava BestPc, Season 4, #2
- Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude Loading Screen
Abilities
- Anchor Smash: Ability cast range reduced from
375to
0(-375)
- Crippling Fear: Ability cast range reduced from
375to
0(-375)
- Dark Pact: Ability cast range reduced from
325to
0(-325)
- Whirling Death: Ability cast range reduced from
300to
0(-300)
- Quill Spray: Ability cast range reduced from
650to
0(-650)
- Tag Team: Ability cast range reduced from
500to
0(-500)
Items
- Arcane Boots: Ability cast range reduced from
1200to
0(-1200)
- Boots of Bearing: Ability cast range reduced from
1200to
0(-1200)
- Guardian Greaves: Ability cast range reduced from
1200to
0(-1200)
