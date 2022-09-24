 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 24 September 2022

ClientVersion 5445

Share · View all patches · Build 9582138 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Korean, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Team Pennant: TongFu
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Pennant: Evil Geniuses
  • Modified Economy Item: Charge of the Baleful Reign Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations - Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Wings
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions - Tail
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster - Forge
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Ghosts
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Legs
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Misc
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Netolic Amateur League Season 2 Ticket
  • Modified Economy Item: GameRing Dota 2 Female League
  • Modified Economy Item: Red Bull LAN - Seattle
  • Modified Economy Item: Red Bull LAN - San Francisco
  • Modified Economy Item: Hellbear Smashers Bronze Tier Support
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Mount
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend - Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather Loading Screen
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather - Armor
  • Modified Economy Item: Harbinger of the Inauspicious Abyss Set
  • Modified Economy Item: Netolic Amateur League Season 2
  • Modified Economy Item: Charge of the Baleful Reign
  • Modified Economy Item: Clandestine Trail
  • Modified Economy Item: Heat of the Sixth Hell
  • Modified Economy Item: Twilight Legions
  • Modified Economy Item: Distinguished Forgemaster
  • Modified Economy Item: Oaths of the Beloved
  • Modified Economy Item: Nefarious Fixations
  • Modified Economy Item: Charms of the Firefiend
  • Modified Economy Item: Faction of the Feather
  • Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Card Pack - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Neptune Gaming Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Winter Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Neptune Gaming, Season 3, #1
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Neptune Gaming, Season 3, #2
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Card Pack - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Bronze to Silver Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Lava BestPc Silver to Gold Tier Support - DPC Spring Tour - 2021-2022
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Lava BestPc, Season 4, #1
  • Modified Economy Item: Team Wallpaper - Lava BestPc, Season 4, #2
  • Modified Economy Item: Disquiet Solitude Loading Screen

Abilities

  • Anchor Smash: Ability cast range reduced from 375 to 0 (-375)
  • Crippling Fear: Ability cast range reduced from 375 to 0 (-375)
  • Dark Pact: Ability cast range reduced from 325 to 0 (-325)
  • Whirling Death: Ability cast range reduced from 300 to 0 (-300)
  • Quill Spray: Ability cast range reduced from 650 to 0 (-650)
  • Tag Team: Ability cast range reduced from 500 to 0 (-500)

Items

  • Arcane Boots: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 0 (-1200)
  • Boots of Bearing: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 0 (-1200)
  • Guardian Greaves: Ability cast range reduced from 1200 to 0 (-1200)

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link