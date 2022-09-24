 Skip to content

Tendryll Playtest update for 24 September 2022

Tendryll Playest version 0.14.1

Small patch v0.14.1:

  • Fixed crash when opening bonus room doors.
  • Fixed some issues with Jade Chestplate and Gargoyle Statue.
  • Fixed some cases of player position getting out of sync.
  • Lunging Thump damage reduced from 10 (15) to 8 (12)

