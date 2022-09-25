Hotfix 1.5.41479

Small hotfix to the update we did earlier this week, solving issues with the Scattershot firing, some tweaks to the delivery quest item, improved remote gun reloading, and so on. We'll continue making sure all the critical bugs are solved on time by releasing hotfixes, but also expect another large update (with SG!) to come sometime next week, as we announced.

Fixed Scattershot firing on its own when manning/unmannning the walker.

Fixed Delivery Package description saying it's required at a specific tile. You can deliver it to any Delivery Merchant.

Fixed Steering Levers collision to allow walking between them again.

Fixed Rupu Throwable Insect Bomb being visible in player crafting. Player insect bomb will be available with SG.

Increased weapon idle timer while still showing aiming lines from 10 to 15 seconds of inactivity.

Made reloading guns keep guns active, so you don't need to keep clicking LMB to keep the UI up.

Increased Rangefinder health from 350 to 800.