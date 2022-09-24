0.4.3.2 Hotfix

Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug with crashing when loading into a raid
- Fixed a bug with items flying behind the hand
- Fixed a bug with hand shaking when holding an item and moving at the same time
- Fixed a visual bug with invisible items in a backpack
- Fixed bug with sight appearing on revolver when it shouldn't be there
- Fixed bug with revolver disappearing on return to the hideout
- Revolver now also gets dirty during raids
- Guns no longer self-clean after loading into a raid
Changes:
- Guns in a raid are now lost only on death. If it was lost by accident or bug, it will reappear when you return to the hideout
