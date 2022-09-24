 Skip to content

Paradox of Hope update for 24 September 2022

0.4.3.2 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed bug with crashing when loading into a raid
  • Fixed a bug with items flying behind the hand
  • Fixed a bug with hand shaking when holding an item and moving at the same time
  • Fixed a visual bug with invisible items in a backpack
  • Fixed bug with sight appearing on revolver when it shouldn't be there
  • Fixed bug with revolver disappearing on return to the hideout
  • Revolver now also gets dirty during raids
  • Guns no longer self-clean after loading into a raid

Changes:

  • Guns in a raid are now lost only on death. If it was lost by accident or bug, it will reappear when you return to the hideout

