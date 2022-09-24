Early Access Update 3

Improvements
- The map graphics and lighting for Bayesian Canyons and Reticulated Gulch have been given a makeover. Also, some structural changes have been made to base buildings.
- The Auto Fill button will now make sure the highest tier of a module is equipped. So if reslotting the Lance Module within a category allows for a higher tier lance Module, it will rearrange to do so.
- You can now preview Banners when hovering over a Banner End Match Award
- Live Practice and Novice players have now been combined into one matchmaking pool. New players will still be introduced more gradually to concepts, but within the novice player matchmaking pool (since the new player area would cycle people out so fast, there was never anyone to fight against)
- Netcode improvements have been made to better synchronize certain weapon shots when moving quickly. This affects weapons like the Javelin and the Pike.
- Made a few UI improvements to Lobby and Armory tabs and the Settings UI.
- Made small change to Incendiary Rounds Module fire effects that may help performance on certain video cards
Community Suggestions
- Self Detonator - Explosion ranges have been added to the mod description
- Coordinated Offense - Will now additionally reduce self damage by 12 / 15 / 18 / 21 / 24 percent
- Added an option to lock HUD radar to north-facing
- When the enemy is capturing a base or spawn point or attacking a friendly generator, they will have a warning indicator on the HUD
Balance Changes
- Battle Momentum - Increased damage reduction after a kill from 8 / 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 to 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 percent
- United Skim Refuel - Increased skim refuel bonus from 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 to 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 percent
- United Jet Refuel - Increased jet refuel bonus from 4 / 5 / 6 / 7 / 8 to 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10 percent
- United Speedloader - Increased reload bonus from 10 / 15 / 20 / 25 / 30 to 16 / 20 / 24 / 28 / 32 percent
- United Shield Energizer - Increased shield recharge bonus from 8 / 10 / 12 / 14 / 16 to 12 / 14 / 16 / 18 / 20 percent
- Kinetic Driver - Increase kinetic damage bonus from 5 to 15 percent
- Energy Amplifier - Increased energy damage bonus from 5 to 15 percent
- Explosive Intensifier - Increased explosive damage bonus from 5 to 15 percent
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where ammo displays would sometimes be temporarily inaccurate
- Fixed issues with some modules not working with Auto Fill
- Fixed application executable icon to match the Steam install icon
Changed files in this update