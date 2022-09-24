Versus. Hot Fix 0.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9581971 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 00:06:08 UTC by Wendy

We have made a few bugfixes and improvements for you directly after Early Access release!

Please see the following Patchnotes below:

Game breaking Bug Fixes

Pause Menu is now opening again in all states

Team Buttons are now enabled again if a Player disconnects

Overall

Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation

Improved Footsteps attenuation

Weapon is now destroyed after a Player disconnects

Warehouse

Added missing Blocking Volume on Warehouse

Convenie

Optimized Nanite-Meshes

Fixed model loading issues

