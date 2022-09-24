 Skip to content

Versus. update for 24 September 2022

Versus. Hot Fix 0.2.3

Versus. update for 24 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have made a few bugfixes and improvements for you directly after Early Access release!

Please see the following Patchnotes below:

Game breaking Bug Fixes

  • Pause Menu is now opening again in all states
  • Team Buttons are now enabled again if a Player disconnects

Overall

  • Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation
  • Improved Footsteps attenuation
  • Weapon is now destroyed after a Player disconnects

Warehouse

  • Added missing Blocking Volume on Warehouse

Convenie

  • Optimized Nanite-Meshes
  • Fixed model loading issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980441
  • Loading history…
