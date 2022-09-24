Versus. Hot Fix 0.2.3

We have made a few bugfixes and improvements for you directly after Early Access release!
Please see the following Patchnotes below:
Game breaking Bug Fixes
- Pause Menu is now opening again in all states
- Team Buttons are now enabled again if a Player disconnects
Overall
- Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation
- Improved Footsteps attenuation
- Fixed Bullet Casing attenuation
- Weapon is now destroyed after a Player disconnects
Warehouse
- Added missing Blocking Volume on Warehouse
Convenie
- Optimized Nanite-Meshes
- Fixed model loading issues
[url=https://discord.gg/WWxFSXfjFd]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42324571/f9695fca56af73c91d37bcb22100c5d7ee6b9fbf.png)
[/url]
[url=https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42324571/a006524a4f336fdb99864c89b734f53ee5a2ba35.png]
[/url]
Changed files in this update