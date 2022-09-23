Dakini Peak - Balance Hoa Rerun Fight
The Presence - Weak atk fix now it doesn't hit 3 tiles in a straight line
Balla - Strong atk fix now it doesn't hit 2 tiles in a straight line
Ascenso Mountain - balanced level design of most fights and bosses
Dakini Peak - Path of the Sun - Ice Spawn timer modified
Dakini Peak - Prison Cell doesn't duplicate after dying anymore.
Cleas Temple - Fixing saving that didn't allow you to go to the challenge
Masks - Fix the bug that didn't allow you do use the mask.
Broken Shield - Better UX Feedback for player
Broken Shield Enemy - Once the shield is broken now the enemy can't defend or reflect.
New Game no longer breaks the game.
Bug Fix - Divinity Mask now is showing in the management team so you can use it.
Bug Fix - Final Stage - fix a bug where you could not add chars to your pool.
Bug Fix - Removing the navegation diamond from final stage and
Final Boss - Fixing blind spot in the grid
Grid Force - Mask of the Goddess update for 23 September 2022
9/24 update
