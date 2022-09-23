9/24 update

Dakini Peak - Balance Hoa Rerun Fight

The Presence - Weak atk fix now it doesn't hit 3 tiles in a straight line

Balla - Strong atk fix now it doesn't hit 2 tiles in a straight line

Ascenso Mountain - balanced level design of most fights and bosses

Dakini Peak - Path of the Sun - Ice Spawn timer modified

Dakini Peak - Prison Cell doesn't duplicate after dying anymore.

Cleas Temple - Fixing saving that didn't allow you to go to the challenge

Masks - Fix the bug that didn't allow you do use the mask.

Broken Shield - Better UX Feedback for player

Broken Shield Enemy - Once the shield is broken now the enemy can't defend or reflect.

New Game no longer breaks the game.

Bug Fix - Divinity Mask now is showing in the management team so you can use it.

Bug Fix - Final Stage - fix a bug where you could not add chars to your pool.

Bug Fix - Removing the navegation diamond from final stage and

Final Boss - Fixing blind spot in the grid