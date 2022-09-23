BIG UPDATE!

btw I'm trying to be a little more...humorous in the devlogs, as if the last one wasn't an indication.

Added the backpack, a six-item storage solution that sits between your normal back slots

Reskinned the laser gun and added a "power" meter on the side

The terror hotel casino has an entity infested entrance area a grand marquee entrance

a grand marquee entrance Polished many levels considerably, in ways like adding new logos to the shops with pretty corny taglines

Revamped level 10 completely to be a more spooky theme for Halloween (Gluff's got drip- I promise)

Added blu lober, no seriously, if you can find him he's yours

New entity: the windows. They are a huge threat to sanity on some levels and if you get caught between two of them it's hard to recover xd

Added more vending machines

Added much better carpet to level 5 (in the beverly room mainly)

The guitar in level 11 now uses a trigger press to change chords. You can actually play music now!

Added 3 more bumpers to the radio. Thanks GetChill for the Voice Work!

Because you are an absolute sinner for killing frowner, the punishment is now to get sent to level ! (dark ver.)

Added more "weight" to the Fireaxe and crowbar (hint: hold the axe closer to the blade)

Fixed a bad inventory bug with the hub "stealing" your items

More small changes, tweaks, bug fixes, and...

wait

What about that "secret" part of level 0?

I think something changed

Either way, goodbye folks! Hope you enjoy the update, I've been working on it for a while now, getting all the mechanics for it worked out.