BIG UPDATE!
btw I'm trying to be a little more...humorous in the devlogs, as if the last one wasn't an indication.
- Added the backpack, a six-item storage solution that sits between your normal back slots
- Reskinned the laser gun and added a "power" meter on the side
- The terror hotel casino has
an entity infested entrance areaa grand marquee entrance
- Polished many levels considerably, in ways like adding new logos to the shops with pretty corny taglines
- Revamped level 10 completely to be a more spooky theme for Halloween (Gluff's got drip- I promise)
- Added blu lober, no seriously, if you can find him he's yours
- New entity: the windows. They are a huge threat to sanity on some levels and if you get caught between two of them it's hard to recover xd
- Added more vending machines
- Added much better carpet to level 5 (in the beverly room mainly)
- The guitar in level 11 now uses a trigger press to change chords. You can actually play music now!
- Added 3 more bumpers to the radio. Thanks GetChill for the Voice Work!
- Because you are an absolute sinner for killing frowner, the punishment is now to get sent to level ! (dark ver.)
- Added more "weight" to the Fireaxe and crowbar (hint: hold the axe closer to the blade)
- Fixed a bad inventory bug with the hub "stealing" your items
- More small changes, tweaks, bug fixes, and...
wait
What about that "secret" part of level 0?
I think something changed
Either way, goodbye folks! Hope you enjoy the update, I've been working on it for a while now, getting all the mechanics for it worked out.
