Regular Human Workshop is out now

Hello everybody,

After more than two years of work, I'm releasing my game, Regular Human Workshop. It is heavily inspired by one well-known game. As I started developing my game, that game was nowhere close to what it is today - one of the best games on Steam. What developers and their community have achieved is fantastic, and I greatly respect them.

I still haven't fulfilled the game's full potential, and I will keep working on it after release. I have some ideas and hope to add something new to the genre and push it forward. That in the end, we can all be winners, especially players.

For all that time, I was developing games by myself. Sitting by the computer and trying to figure things out was hard. But I hope I will not be alone anymore, and we can build community and push the game forward together.

Please let me know if you like the game, don't like it, or have some suggestions. You can do it in comments, community hub, or the best way on the Discord server; we will have a lot of discussions there.

I hope you will like it. And I am going back to work.

Cheers, Dead Joker