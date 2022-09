Share · View all patches · Build 9581659 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 22:46:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Are you ready??

A new update full of news is coming!!!

Here's a small spoiler of the update:

You will be able to create even bigger islands. Yea! That's even bigger than the 50x50!

You will be able to turn the parts in all directions, to increase the assembly possibilities.

And many other news that we are eager to tell you….

Did you like our spoiler? Tell us what you think.

New news coming soon!!