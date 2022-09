Due to some strange shenanigans in the build process, the Windows 64-bit version of 3.1.0 did not start properly. Personally, I blame my archaic game engine because otherwise it would be my fault.

To rectify this, I have replaced the Win64 build with the perfectly functional Win32 version. In my own (brief) personal tests, this was enough to get the game running properly.

Hope that helps. Sorry to anyone who was impacted by this issue.