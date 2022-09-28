Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s time for a chat with the one-and-only Sutra! Strong and sure, diligent and devoted, Sutra’s the sweetest warrior you’ll ever meet. That being said, her life has been pretty… Err… “Rough-and-tumble.” Which means she could probably really use some love and affection from someone as squishy-hearted as you.

To chat with this beautiful badass, just unlock her Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds. It’s available once you’ve achieved inner peace and reached Lover level with Sutra. Don’t keep her waiting - help her forget the world and all her troubles!

We love you so hard!

The Pandas