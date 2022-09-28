 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crush Crush update for 28 September 2022

The Sweetest Warrior

Share · View all patches · Build 9581611 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Panda Peeps!

It’s time for a chat with the one-and-only Sutra! Strong and sure, diligent and devoted, Sutra’s the sweetest warrior you’ll ever meet. That being said, her life has been pretty… Err… “Rough-and-tumble.” Which means she could probably really use some love and affection from someone as squishy-hearted as you.

To chat with this beautiful badass, just unlock her Phone Fling for 10 Diamonds. It’s available once you’ve achieved inner peace and reached Lover level with Sutra. Don’t keep her waiting - help her forget the world and all her troubles!

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

Changed files in this update

Crush Crush Content Depot 459821
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Mac Depot 459822
  • Loading history…
Crush Crush Linux Depot 459823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link