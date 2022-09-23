 Skip to content

The Cruise update for 23 September 2022

(not so) Quiet Little Update...

23 September 2022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, it's been a while. Just to note that this is a "quiet" little update, nothin' to see here :)

Update the game you won't >:)

Come on just update it ;)

You'll see what I mean

