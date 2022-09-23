 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super Indiemania update for 23 September 2022

Patch 1.2.7 is waiting for you!

Share · View all patches · Build 9581506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.2.7 patch notes:

  • Added an intro the beginning of the game;

  • Various glitch fixes and other stuff;

Now I am working on the ending of the game! After that, I will add a few more things. The full release is coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1977271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link