Build 9581484 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 22:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello! I hope you all are enjoying the many worlds created with Drakkon :)

I had some users reporting crashing when generating maps, and this hotfix should fix the issue. Please let me know if it doesn't!

Note: This hotfix removes the smooth zoom-out when generating worlds until I can track down a proper fix.

In addition, I've added an extra world slider called "Extra Water Passes" that can help you get a more oceanic layout in your world.