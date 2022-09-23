Carry and Dragging enter The WILDS

NEW FEATURES:
- CARRY/DRAG: Added the ability to pick up and carry smaller food/animals, or to drag heavier ones. Actions will be determined based on size and weight differential between animals.
- TUTORIAL GUIDANCE: Informational pop-ups will lead new players through some of the basics of the game.
- TOOL TIPS: Hover your mouse over various UI elements in order to get more information on their behavior and role in the game.
- ON-SCREEN CONTROLS: Currently available actions will be displayed in the right corner of the screen to help understand various interactions with the world. (Toggle On/Off in settings)
- VARIABLE ZOOM: Hold the zoom key and use the mouse wheel to dynamically shift between a tight angle camera or a wider view.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- INTERACTIONS: Interactible object will now be highlighted when focused and list known information and interactions that are available.
- CAMERA: More improvements on camera smoothing.
BUG FIXES
- VARIOUS BUGS: Mostly focused around feature/statistics being saved and interacting.
