Efficiency Rework, Aspect of the Wolf Rework, Absolution Reward

NEW

Quests that require completing Avatar's Reach now reward an Absolution on completion in all difficulties.

Added a skill preview to the character creation menu.

BALANCE

STATS

Resource Efficiency Rework

Lower Mana Cost is now Mana Efficiency

Lower Stamina Cost is now Stamina Efficiency

Scaling for these mods has been decreased slightly to 5.5 at level 30, down from 7.

Mana Efficiency and Stamina Efficiency lower the cost of skills, with diminishing returns.

Formula: Final Resouce Cost = Base Cost / (1 + (Total Efficiency / 100))

Dev Note: Efficiency points on the talent tree are now stronger than before and provide a strong baseline for characters wanting more access to expensive abilities. Previously, 10 points into either Lower Mana Cost or Lower Stamina Cost would net 10% lower cost of abilities. Now those 10 points get you 20 Efficiency, which is equivalent to 16.67% lower cost. Taking another 10 points for 40 Efficiency is equivalent to 28.57% lower cost. You can already see the diminishing returns kicking in a bit, but this is still much stronger than before. Efficiency hard caps at 100, which is equivalent to 50% lower cost, but this now takes significantly more investment to reach. There is now also a second source of Stamina Efficiency on the tree to match the two sources of Mana Efficiency.

TALENTS

VERNDARI

Bow Critical Damage passive has been removed.

Stamina Efficiency passive has been added.

Aspect of the Wolf Rework

"On hit, manifest the Aspect of the Wolf for 5 seconds. Aspect of the Wolf gives your Hits a 30% chance to hit an additional time. After losing Aspect of the Wolf, you cannot gain it again for 5 seconds.

Bow passive talent bonuses also apply while a melee weapon is equipped. Melee passive bonuses also apply while a bow is equipped."

Dev note: The second half of this talent is unchanged.

ORIAS

Adamantine - Damage Reduction: 20% -> 15%

SKILLS

All lightning skills have had their resilience damage normalized. This was an increase for some skills and a decrease for others.

Voltaic Thrust - Damage: 100% -> 175% combined melee weapon damage

Serrated Dagger - Damage: 60% -> 85% combined weapon damage

FIXED

Fixed Chain Lightning effects sometimes proccing on-hit effects when they shouldn't.

Potential Fix for traps causing crashes.

Fixed Volatile Patronage's effect not working with combined weapon damage.