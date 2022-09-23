New Swingers, ISMOC Stop Plate, 1x2m Wall with Flap, Apply colors to multiple

1.0.0.84
-
New Props
- ISMOC Stop Plate & Tripod
- Wall Metric 1x2 with port & flap
- IPSC and USPSA Swinger with Plate
-
Auto Grouped faultlines drawn using a box
-
Color changes applied to all objects that are selected
-
Shooting Box is now colorable
-
Scanned Bay selection split into Range and Bay
-
Bug Fixes
- CRTL-Z now works when drawing Faultlines
- Drawing box faultlines cause it to slant a bit
- Aligned value string with slider width
- Fixed objects showing wrong help text
- When selecting object, and you hit ESC, fps game mode is disabled
Changed files in this update