Practisim Designer Playtest update for 23 September 2022

New Swingers, ISMOC Stop Plate, 1x2m Wall with Flap, Apply colors to multiple

1.0.0.84

  • New Props

    • ISMOC Stop Plate & Tripod
    • Wall Metric 1x2 with port & flap
    • IPSC and USPSA Swinger with Plate

  • Auto Grouped faultlines drawn using a box

  • Color changes applied to all objects that are selected

  • Shooting Box is now colorable

  • Scanned Bay selection split into Range and Bay

  • Bug Fixes

    • CRTL-Z now works when drawing Faultlines
    • Drawing box faultlines cause it to slant a bit
    • Aligned value string with slider width
    • Fixed objects showing wrong help text
    • When selecting object, and you hit ESC, fps game mode is disabled

