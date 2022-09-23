 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 23 September 2022

hotfix 0.6.1.3a

Build 9581423

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry about the critical chance issues, here is the fix!

Fixes

  • Critical Chance being capped at 1% instead of 100%
  • Swordrange critical strike damage multiplier not working

